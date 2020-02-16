comscore Relays help propel Punahou to fifth straight sweep at state swimming championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Relays help propel Punahou to fifth straight sweep at state swimming championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

For the fifth year in a row, Punahou swept the team titles in the K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Swimming State Championships on Saturday on Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 15, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 16, 2020

Scroll Up