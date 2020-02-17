Kauai warns of box jellyfish at Salt Pond Beach

Kauai County Ocean Safety officials are advising the public not to swim or snorkel at Salt Pond Beach Park in Hanapepe today due to box jellyfish washing ashore.
County lifeguards have put up “box jellyfish” signs at the beach, and beachgoers are urged to follow all warnings.
For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, officials recommend speaking to a county lifeguard at any station or calling the Kauai County Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.
