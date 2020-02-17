Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Waikiki to close at end of February

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, a Waikiki staple since 1968, plans to close its doors Feb. 29.
A source close to ownership confirmed today a social media post that the teppanyaki style restaurant famous for the showmanship of its chefs will cease operations.
Owners Roy and Lynn Nakamura declined comment.
