Column: Rules would unnecessarily raise the cost of Oahu homes

Let’s set the record straight: the Building Industry Association of Hawaii is concerned about global warming, sea level rise, and the state’s 2045 target of 100% renewable energy, and has worked to make Hawaii’s homes and communities more sustainable and energy-efficient. BIA Hawaii is opposed to mandates because they have negative unintentional consequences.

A few years ago, the Hawaii Legislature eliminated a very effective incentive for existing homeowners to install solar water heaters.

The state had funded credits that effectively reduced the cost of installing solar water heaters on existing homes. The Legislature chose to instead mandate the installation of solar water heaters in all new home construction. In doing so, they eliminated the incentive for existing homeowners. With over 500,000 existing homeowners on Oahu, and the city issuing less than 1,000 building permits for new home construction, one would think that the incentive approach would have resulted in more homes converting to solar water heaters than the mandate.

The new energy code will do the following:

>> Eliminate the use of jalousie windows for new home construction and remodeling on Oahu.

>> Require the installation of ceiling fans or whole house fans for bedrooms and large areas not used as a bedroom (i.e. a garage).

>> Require 25% of all new parking stalls for new multi-unit residential (i.e., high-rise or low-rise) and commercial buildings (i.e., banks, credit unions, 7-Eleven, etc.) be “electric vehicle charger ready” meaning that sufficient wire, conduit, electrical panel service capacity, overcurrent protection devices and suitable termination points are provided to connect to a charging station capable of providing simultaneously an AC Level 1 charge per required parking stall for residential and multi-unit buildings.

For commercial buildings, at least 25% of the parking stalls are required to be AC Level 2 charger ready. Developers are already providing adequate infrastructure for electric vehicles in single family residential construction.

BIA Hawaii is comprised of members who are concerned about sustainable development and incorporate many energy- saving measures in new home construction and remodeling of existing homes.

Our concern has been and will continue to be that new laws have some element of common sense, and do not hurt potential homeowners.

Housing in Hawaii is the most expensive it’s ever been. The point made by many is that this is about the “long term affordability” in the home. But the truth is, the long-term doesn’t help if the potential home- buyer is not able to afford the home in the first place.

For example, most affordable housing projects, particularly at the lowest end, are multifamily. The proposed amendment requires 25% of multifamily at grade parking areas to be “electric vehicle ready.”

In addition to the estimated cost of $11,300 per EV-ready stall, this amendment creates a host of other problems. Also, the 25% requirements would appear to be unreasonable considering the current EV ownership is less than 1% in the entire state (“Number of electric vehicles in Hawaii surpasses 10K milestone,” Oct. 9, 2019, Star-Advertiser).

For multifamily projects, the infrastructure cost (i.e., trenching, conduits, and transformer upgrades) are significant and will have to be passed on to the homeowner in the cost of the unit.

All we’re suggesting is that the high cost of housing in Hawaii be considered when considering the impacts of adopting the new energy conservation code.

We need to give consumers viable options for energy conservation and efficiency, while recognizing impacts on the cost of homes in Hawaii.

Dwight Mitsunaga is 2020 president of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Hawaii.