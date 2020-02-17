Off the News: Pow! Wow! returns to Kakaako

It’s the 10th year of graffiti art, some of it quite compelling, gracing walls throughout the gradually gentrifying district of Kakaako. Known as Pow! Wow! Read more

It’s the 10th year of graffiti art, some of it quite compelling, gracing walls throughout the gradually gentrifying district of Kakaako. Known as Pow! Wow! Hawaii, the artistry got underway last week. It’s a draw for tourists, who often are seen wandering through, posing for selfies with their favorite pieces.

Most of the newer developments do not offer up their walls to paintbrushes. It will be interesting to see whether the 20th Pow! Wow! will move on to an area with more space open to decoration.

Happy Presidents’ Day!

Today is Presidents’ Day, the popular name for what was originally (and what is still officially) known as Washington’s Birthday.

It’s one of Hawaii’s state holidays, so we have the day off to celebrate the legacy of all our presidents.

And since 2020 is a presidential election year, today also is a good day to consider our current choices for president — and what their legacy could be — if they assume the office.

Of course, if you’re a traditionalist and just want to celebrate the universally admired George Washington on his special day, mark your calendar for Feb. 22.