Hickam-based airman dies while diving off Molokai

A 26-year-old airman died after he failed to surface from waters off Molokai while participating in a scuba diving tour over the weekend.

He has been identified as Duane Harold Parsley II and was stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, according to the Maui Police Department.

A Navy Region Hawaii spokesman said Parsley was an airman 1st class working with the U.S. Air Force’s 15th Maintenance Wing at the base.

Molokai patrol officers and medics responded to a report of an unresponsive male aboard a vessel at Kaunakakai Harbor shortly after 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the male, later identified as Parsley, was part of a tour group but did not return to his boat as scheduled at 9 a.m.

He was later found unresponsive in waters in an area outside of Kawela I, also known as “Blue Sand Hole.”

Efforts to revive Parsley were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.