Big Isle police searching for theft suspect

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a theft and identity theft investigation.

On Dec. 30 and 31, police said the male suspect, whose image was captured on video surveillance, used the victim’s credit card in numerous businesses in the Hilo area.

He appears to be a local male, possibly with facial hair. He was dressed in a gray hoodie, black pants and a camouflage beanie at the time of the theft. The image shows the suspect leaving a Hilo business after using the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tyler Jelsma of Hilo Patrol at 935-3311.