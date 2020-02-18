Construction project to close parts of Kaimuki parking lot for 8 months

City officials are giving the public a month’s advance notice that parts of the metered parking lot in Kaimuki will be closed for a long-term construction project, starting March 16.

The city’s Department of Design & Construction will be repaving the lot, as well as making other improvements, which will take approximately eight months to complete, weather permitting.

The lot — heavily used by those patronizing nearby restaurants, shops and services — is bound by Koko Head, Waialae, Harding and 12th avenues.

A contract has been awarded to Road Builders Corporation, which will work on the project in three phases, with each phase lasting about 11 weeks. Work hours will span from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials warn of increased noise levels from machinery during construction for those in close proximity to the work zone.

Areas of the parking lot not under construction will remain open to the public, while areas under construction will be closed 24 hours. The municipal gated parking lot adjacent to the metered lot in Kaimuki will remain open. Parking rules will be enforced.