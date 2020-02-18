Suspects in Makiki shooting appear in court on attempted murder charges

Two men made their initial court appearances at Honolulu District Court today on charges of attempted murder in connection with Thursday’s shooting in Makiki that resulted in injuries to an adult and a 1-year-old boy from shattered glass.

Austin Lee and Blaeden Leech, both 20, appeared before Judge Kenneth Shimozono on charges of four counts of second-degree attempted murder each.

Their bail is set at $1 million each.

The shooting occurred near a retail building on the corner of Pensacola and Young streets at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a Ford Explorer and Lexus in the building’s parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

Three adults and two boys ages 8 months and 1 year were inside the Ford when it was struck by bullets.

Police said one of the adults and the 1-year-old sustained injuries from shattered glass.

The Lexus was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

There were no reports of any gunshot victims.

Witnesses observed the suspects later identified as Lee and Leech flee from the scene.

Both men turned themselves in to police Saturday.

A motive of the shooting remains unknown at this time.