Easy-Kine Cooking: Deep dive into freezer yields jook

Have you ever been pleasantly surprised by what you discover in your freezer? That meaty ham bone that was frozen after the holidays can be one such happy find: Use it to make a classic Chinese comfort food – jook, a thick rice gruel that’s also called congee.

If you don’t have a poultry carcass or ham bone, just use store-bought chicken broth. Add carrots for vitamin C and color contrast. If you want to clear out your vegetable bin, adding yellow onions and celery is fine, too.

Simple pork meatballs add a burst of flavor. Make them any size and drop them into the simmering porridge. Leave them undisturbed at least 10 minutes — stirring will cause them to fall apart.

The ratio of broth to raw rice can be as little as 8-to-1, for a thick porridge. Or you can make it more souplike by adding less rice for a 12-to-1 ratio. With a variety of condiments, your family can personalize their jook to create the flavor they desire. Clean your freezer and create a solid dinner!

EASY HAM JOOK

2 cups ham scraps or ham bone (substitute chicken or turkey carcass)

12 cups water

1-1/2 cups raw rice

2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch coins

1 piece chung choy (salted dried turnip; optional)

1/2 pound ground pork

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

>> Optional condiments: chopped green onions, chopped cilantro, minced chung choy, boiled peanuts (shelled), soy sauce, chili oil, cha gwa (sweet pickled cucumbers), chopped lettuce

In a large stockpot, place ham bones or leftover scraps of ham and cover with water. Boil on high until flavor of meat has flavored broth, at least an hour. Discard all meat and bones and skim any fat.

Add raw rice and continue cooking on high 30 minutes.

Add carrots and chung choy, if using. Lower heat to medium-high and continue cooking until rice has bloomed and liquid has thickened.

In separate bowl, mix pork, green onions, egg, salt and pepper. Form into balls. Reduce jook to medium-low and add meatballs to hot jook. Do not stir.

Cook until pork balls are cooked through, about 20 minutes. Serve hot with or without condiments. Serves 8 to 10 as a main dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 8 servings and not including optional items): 270 calories, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 15 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.