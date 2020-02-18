comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Deep dive into freezer yields jook | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Easy-Kine Cooking: Deep dive into freezer yields jook

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.

That meaty ham bone that was frozen after the holidays can be one such happy find: Use it to make a classic Chinese comfort food – jook, a thick rice gruel that’s also called congee. Read more

Previous Story
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Waikiki to close at end of February
Next Story
Quickbites: ‘MAC Mamma’ challenge, Il Gelato opens in Waikiki, Shamrock Shake, more

Scroll Up