comscore Honolulu coffee shops contribute to ideal experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Honolulu coffee shops contribute to ideal experience

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.

One arrives at that understanding by first deciding which is more appealing in a brewed coffee, a straightforward coffee taste or “coffee plus something else.” Read more

Previous Story
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Waikiki to close at end of February
Next Story
Quickbites: ‘MAC Mamma’ challenge, Il Gelato opens in Waikiki, Shamrock Shake, more

Scroll Up