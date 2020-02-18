Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19

The best way to protect yourself from viruses is to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, said two local doctors seeking to allay fears over the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

The best way to protect yourself from viruses is to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, said two local doctors seeking to allay fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Richard Podolny of Honolulu also recommends refraining from hand-shaking and greetings with kisses for the time being. In addition, anyone who is sick should not go to work.

The state Health Department offers the same advice on prevention, such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and staying home when sick.

Still, residents have been fearful, particularly after news that a Japanese man in his 60s who visited Maui from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 and then Honolulu from Feb. 3 to 7, where he stayed at the Grand Waikikian, tested positive for the virus after returning home to Japan. His wife, who had accompanied him, has since tested positive, as well.

The couple is believed to have boarded Hawaiian Airlines Flight 255 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, and Flight 611 on Delta Airlines from Honolulu to Nagoya, Japan, on Feb. 6 or 7.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva confirmed Friday that the CDC asked the company for information regarding HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, which transported a Japanese visitor who had since become ill and, upon his return to Japan on another carrier, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We extend our sincere wishes for this gentleman’s full recovery and are cooperating with public health agencies to support notification of passengers as they deem necessary,” said Da Silva in an email. “We are also in contact with our crew and agents who operated the flight to make sure they are supported and healthy.”

As of last week Hawaiian Airlines allowed its flight attendants to wear face masks while working.

Concerns from some Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers include whether a 14-day quarantine is enough to contain the virus, whether its incubation period could be longer and whether people who have no symptoms could be infectious.

In a frequently-asked-questions post, the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control said the “onset and duration of viral shedding and period of infectiousness for 2019-nCoV infection are not yet known.”

Existing literature for coronaviruses, including those for SARS and MERS, suggest that the incubation period could range from two to 14 days, the CDC said. However, CDC also said asymptomatic infection with the virus has been reported and that its role in transmission remains unknown.

State Health Department spokeswoman Janice Okubo said in an email that it is following federal guidance from CDC, which is based on the best available science at this time.

“No one knows for sure,” said Dr. Gary Johnson, a semiretired, board-certified family physician and veterinarian. “We think that it’s 14 days, generally, in most diseases that are self-limiting. Usually, you spread viruses or diseases when you’re the sickest, and as you get well the virus load drops and you’re less contagious.”

But it is important to remember that the risk is low, to use common sense and to seek advice from a doctor, he said. A bad head cold, pneumonia and influenza have symptoms that are common with COVID-19.

The outbreak of the illness was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, in December, and it continues to expand, with the virus spreading from person to person and in a growing number internationally.

Podolny said he has had three patients ask him about the coronavirus, and none of them had it.

“We are unconsciously fiddling with our face throughout the day,” he wrote. “That is why it is so important to wash the hands thoroughly and frequently. That being said, it is almost impossible to keep your hands free of germs. This virus is determined to infect you and others. Once you have it on your hands, recognize it is not like dirt, but more like sticky jam.”

If you want to wear a face mask, he said, be aware that only ones that are certified N95 or better will help protect you. The floppy ones are effective only if you are sick. Then it could help prevent the spread of droplets.

The latest death toll from COVID-19 was 1,868 on Monday.

With the arrival of 14 infected individuals among American passengers who evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan to the U.S., confirmed cases in the nation nearly doubled to 29, according to The Associated Press.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hawaii yet.

Johnson also advocates for preventive care by not touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, as well as avoiding close contact with anyone who is ill.

When using hand gel, he also said it is important to keep hands moist for at least 15 seconds for best results.

Johnson, a specialist in zoonotic diseases, or infections spread between animals and people, also pointed out that coronaviruses are common in animals, not humans.

Coronaviruses have “been around for eons,” he said, and commonly found in the U.S. They are primarily animal-based viruses commonly found in bats, but can mutate or change to infect humans. Zoonotic diseases occur when people are in close contact with animals.

“Animal-based viruses like to be in animals,” he said. “It wants to be back in animals.”

He said that 60,000 people a year die from influenza, compared with the 1,700 who have died from COVID-19.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to panic because generally, animal-based viruses burn themselves out,” he said.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

>> General questions about COVID-19 can be directed to Aloha United Way at 211.

>> If you left China less than 14 days ago and feel sick with fever or cough, you should stay home, avoid contact with others and call the state Department of Health at 586-4586 to seek advice. It is also recommended that you call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room.

>> Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus and health.hawaii.gov for more information (click on “2019 novel coronavirus”).

Source: State Department of Health