comscore Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The best way to protect yourself from viruses is to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, said two local doctors seeking to allay fears over the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Previous Story
Mauna Kea rules implementation could take 6 to 12 months

Scroll Up