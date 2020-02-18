comscore Guilherme Voss gets Big West honor again for top-ranked Hawaii volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Guilherme Voss gets Big West honor again for top-ranked Hawaii volleyball team

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Quiet but effective. Such has been the M.O. for Hawaii middle Guilherme Voss. His statistics have not been eye-popping, but the Brazilian national has continued to be solid, with key contributions for the undefeated Rainbow Warriors (14-0). Read more

