comscore HPU runs winning streak to 20 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU runs winning streak to 20

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific clinched the outright PacWest Conference women’s basketball regular-season championship with a 98-83 win over Point Loma on Monday in San Diego. Read more

