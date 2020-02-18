comscore Maryknoll outlasts Kalaheo in OT to advance to state basketball quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maryknoll outlasts Kalaheo in OT to advance to state basketball quarterfinals

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

True to his formula all season long, Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant and his Spartans rode the bumpy path to another nail-biting victory. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 17, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up