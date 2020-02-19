Body found in South Kohala leads to arrest and murder investigation

The discovery of a body on Hawaii island this morning has led to an arrest and a murder investigation.

The Hawaii Police Department has not released the identity of the body found at Anaehoomalu Bay in South Kohala, but said that it is in the general area of where a Washington woman, Smriti Saxena, 41, was last seen Tuesday night.

Police reported her missing early this morning.

Her husband, Sonam Saxena, 43, was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.

West Hawaii Today interviewed Sonam Saxena earlier today. He told the newspaper that he and his wife were walking Tuesday night on a secluded beach south of Anaehoomalu Bay when Smriti suffered an asthma attack, and he left her to bring her inhaler from their Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort room.

“She got an asthma attack right there on the beach and she was feeling weak and she didn’t want to walk all the way back because it’s almost a 20-minute walk back from that beach to our room,” Saxena told West Hawaii Today. “So, I said, ‘hey, you know what? You stay here, you have your phone with you and I’ll just go to the room grab your inhaler and pump and come back.’”

Saxena said he returned 40 to 50 minutes later to find that she was gone, but her purse, phone, credit card and driver’s license were still on the beach. He returned to their room to see if she returned, and upon finding out that she did not, he called police. Prior to their arrival, he said he and security continued to search for Smriti.

The couple was visiting from Bellevue, Wash. with their two children, ages 13 and 8. Saxena said they visit Hawaii every year to celebrate their eldest child’s birthday.