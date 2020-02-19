Hawaiian Airlines is nation’s most on-time airline again

Hawaiian Airlines kept its title as the nation’s most punctual carrier in 2o19 — the 16th straight year that the carrier achieved this ranking from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian’s flights in 2019 were punctual nearly 88% of the time, a measure that exceeded the U.S. industry average by more than 6 percentage points.

“Our more than 7,400 employees know how important it is for our guests to be on time, whether they are starting a family vacation in Hawaii, or traveling between our islands for business or to visit their ohana, and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishment,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airline, in a statement. “We recently observed our 90th anniversary and this ‘Sweet 16’ is definitely another achievement worth celebrating.”

The U.S. DOT’s monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation’s 16 largest air carriers is available online at www.dot.gov/individuals/air-consumer/air-travel-consumer-reports.