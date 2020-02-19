WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige gives update on TMT, coronavirus following recent trip to Japan

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference today to provide an update on recent efforts in Japan to promote and expand travel to Hawaii by making access easier through preclearance flights.

Ige’s trip to Japan spanned Feb. 15-18 and also included meetings with key stakeholders of the Thirty Meter Telescope to provide updates on the project.

Preclearance flights would allow Japanese visitors to undergo immigration and customs screening before flying to Hawaii and other U.S. destinations. Proponents say the process would ease congestion at local airports and would make travel to Hawaii more convenient for Japanese travelers.

Hawaii tourism officials have been pushing preclearance programs for Japan for decades as Japan is Hawaii’s largest international source market. Approximately 1.5 million visitors come to Hawaii in 2019, spending about $2.2 billion a year, according to statistics from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

