Off the News: Another agricultural pest to fight

First detected in Pearl City in December, the avocado lace bug, or Pseudacysta perseae, is Hawaii’s newest agricultural pest threat. The insect, which feeds on the leaves of avocado plants, can cause a gradual shredding of leaves and possible reduction in fruit yield — a threat to the state’s $1.6 million avocado industry.

The nonprofit Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers suggests that state lawmakers consider imposing an inspection fee on every imported crop that is also grown here, with the proceeds going toward efforts to keep out pests. Given Hawaii’s status as an invasive species capital, such a move is worthy of debate.

We’re angrier than New Hampshire

It’s almost Lent, when thoughts turn to sin — or try to turn away from it. WalletHub, the personal finance site, figures that Hawaii is middling in its annual “sinful states” list. But on one metric of sin, “anger and hatred,” we are nearly the least angry state. That conclusion is because of low rates of violent crime, gun-carrying, hostile internet comments and other things.

New Hampshire is the least angry state, though one assumes right after its primary, some folks must have been pretty steamed.