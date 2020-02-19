comscore Lee Cataluna: Legislature losing focus on fixing problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Legislature losing focus on fixing problems

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.

What is the purpose of Hawaii’s Legislature? To solve problems, right? Other, more high-minded things, too, of course, like envisioning a brighter future for the keiki, expanding economic opportunity and innovation for the state, preserving the aina and culture and all that. Read more

Previous Story
Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19

Scroll Up