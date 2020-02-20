Hawaii hotels mark robust January industry performance

Hawaii hotels kicked off the year with growth in major performance measures across all islands and hotel categories statewide.

In January, Hawaii hotels saw average occupancy grow to 84.1%, a climb of 4.6 percentage points from January 2019, according to a report released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, using data from STR.

Likewise, HTA reported that the statewide average daily rate (ADR) grew nearly 6% to $314 and revenue-per-available room (RevPAR) grew nearly 12% to $264. RevPAR, which is the amount each hotel gets per room regardless of its occupancy status, is considered the most telling hotel performance measure by many in the industry.

The robust statewide hotel performance grew hotel revenue to more than $439 million, a gain of nearly 11% from the prior year.