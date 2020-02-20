comscore City Council approves bill to catch trash dumpers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council approves bill to catch trash dumpers

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

A bill making it easier for the city to catch and fine people who throw bulky items and other trash along roadsides or other public areas won an 8-0 final approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Read more

