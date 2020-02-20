8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive list of family-friendly events coming up this weekend and next week, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY

>> Kuana Torres Kahele: Hilo-born musician performs with award-winning Miss Aloha Hula dancers. 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> 30th Annual Hawaii Collector’s Expo: Shop for art, anime, jewelry, Funko Pop, antiques, comics, sports cards, stamps, coins, vintage motorcycles and more. 4-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $2-$5 daily; $7.50 three-day pass. 265-1667, 808ne.ws/ HawaiiCollectors2020

FRIDAY

>> Good Foot Dance Blast: Funk and soul from Good Foot, with dancing by 808 Breakers and Hawaii Breaks and DJs Bo Seph and MarcNado. 6-10 p.m., Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St. $10. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

>> Na Wai ‘Eha Album Release Party: Two sets of brothers, Kalanikini and Kahikina Juan and Kamalei and Kamaehu Kawa‘a, perform Hawaiian music. Raiatea Helm appears for the first show, Josh Tatofi and Ho‘omanawanui Apo for the second. 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Soulgasm: L.A. DJ Esteban headlines a house-music, third-Fridays dance night. 9 p.m., Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St. $10. fb.com/SoulgasmHawaii

>> Valentino Khan: DJ and producer, known for his 2015 single “Deep Down Low.” 9 p.m. HB Social Club. $30. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

>> Jay Keyz Project: North Shore artist performs reggae, hip hop and rap. 9:30 p.m., Heart Moon Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Drag Queen Bingo Night: Hosted by Candi Shell. 10 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe, 280 Beach Walk. $15. 18+. 955-7383, eventbrite.com

SATURDAY- SUNDAY

>> HAPA: Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i perform as the classic local duo. 6 and 8:30 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

SATURDAY

>> Ayodele Drum and Dance: Female artists from Chicago perform African drum and dance. Noon, Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., second floor. 586-0900, hisam.hawaii.gov

>> “Unite the Sound” by Lava Rawk Entertainment: Hip hop showcase for local artists. 8 p.m., HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

>> Smooth Jazz Concert: Saxophonists Paul Taylor and Michael Paulo, guitarist Marc Antoine and keyboardist Gregg Karukas and an all-star band. 8 p.m., Liliu Theatre, Hawaii Convention Center. $35-$70. 951-696-0184, 808ne.ws/SmoothJazz Concert2020

>> Rebel Souljahs: Waipahu-based reggae group has numerous hits, including “Chauffeur,” “Why Can’t You Love Me” and “Darling Angel.” 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $25. 293-6000, turtlebayresort.com

>> Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party: Los Angeles-based DJs help you party the night away. 10 p.m., The Republik. $15. 18+. eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

>> Paradisco — Marcel Vogel: Acclaimed DJ and founder of Amsterdam label Lumberjacks in Hell specializes in raw, soulful sounds, disco and house. Yuji, Kentaro, JP, FLX and Jimmy San will also mix at this poolside dance party. 1-10 p.m., Hyatt Centric Waikiki, 349 Seaside Ave. $15-$20. 237-1234, residentadvisor.net

>> Hangar Talk with Ted Edwards: Historian and author Edwards discusses his biography “Seven at Santa Cruz: The Life of Fighter Ace Stanley ‘Swede’ Vejtasa.” The book details Vejtasa’s heroics during World War II, when Vejtasa flew during the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Santa Cruz, shooting down two Japanese dive-bombers and five torpedo bombers. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Hangar Talk; 2:45-3:15 p.m. meet and greet, Pacific Aviation Museum, Ford Island, 319 Lexington Blvd. Museum admission is $12-$25. 441-1000, pearlharboraviationmuseum.org

>> UCE Wrestling’s Unify: Appearing will be Unify world champion Kory Oliver, Unify women’s champion Su Yung, Unify tag champions The Nightmarchers, NWA women’s champion Allysin Kay (aka Sienna) and more. 7 p.m., Dave & Buster’s, 1030 Auahi St. $35. ucewrestling.com

>> Spooky Couch: Indie-rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe Honolulu, 280 Beach Walk. 955-7383, hardrockcafe.com

MONDAY

>> IntoxiKa: Exotica. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800, lamarianasailingclub.com

TUESDAY

>> Jeremy Piven: Comedian won a Golden Globe Award and three Emmy Awards for his role as Ari Gold in the HBO series “Entourage.” Opener will be Bill Dawes. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Mardi Gras Bar Crawl: Beginning at 6 p.m., rove between Nextdoor, Bar 35, The Manifest, Downbeat Diner and Lounge, Royal Arcade Bar and JJ Dolans; costumes encouraged. 21+. Wristbands: $20-$30. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

>> Nikka Costa: Big-voiced singer combines pop, soul and blues. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FEB. 27

>> Aloha Comedy Festival: More than 60 stand-up comedians perform at six venues in downtown Honolulu. Headliners include Paul Ogata, Kermet Apio, Mark Normand, Amy Miller and Sam Tallent. 7:30, 9:30 and 11:15 p.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub, 902 Nuuanu Ave.; 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Square Barrels, Suite 108, Bishop Square, 1001 Bishop St.; 5, 8:15 and 10 p.m., Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St.; 6 and 9 p.m., Kuma Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St.; 6, 8:15 and 10:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave.; 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Downbeat Diner, 42 N. Hotel St. More events Feb. 28-29. $10-$120. alohacomedyfestival.com

>> Nostalgic Black & White Oldies Dance: Back Den performs ’50s and ’60s tunes. Black & white attire suggested, but not required. BYO food; no outside beverages. 7-10 p.m., Saint Louis Alumni Association Clubhouse, 916 Coolidge St. $10. 1970rhs.com/ back-den

>> New York Jazz Night with the Tommy James Trio: Pianist Tommy James, bassist Dean Taba and drummer Darryl Pellegrini perform. BYO food/beverages. 7:30-10 p.m., Studio 909 Presents, 909 Kapiolani Blvd. $20. 523-5384.

>> Ramba Kings: Enjoy rumba flamenca music by Casper Steiro and his son Nicholas. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $5. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com