Amazing! Comic Con Aloha offers super fun times

Holy hog heaven, Hawaii comic fans! It’s time for Amazing! Comic Con Aloha, a production chock-full of precious prizes from pop culture, presented this weekend at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Whether you’ve been “really into” comic books since childhood or a newcomer to the comic con phenomenon, curious about why so many new movies have been built on comics, there’s something for you here.

“We believe that pop culture begins with comic books and their creators, so our goal is to try to trace everything down to their origins,” said event organizer Jimmy Jay.

DO YOU want some of the back story to the making of the “Star Wars” films, from a cast member who starred in the original and the newest trilogy?

That would be Billy Dee Williams, who played the dashing, somewhat devious, devilishly charming hero Lando Calrissian, speaking at noon Saturday.

Do you want the No. 1 writer in Marvel Comics, “and really the entire comics industry,” according to Jay?

That would be Donnie Cates, at 3 p.m. Saturday. Cates has written for Marvel’s “Venom,” “Thor” and “Absolute Carnage,” as well as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Silver Surfer.”

Jay adds, “We’re bringing out the cast of the No. 1 anime, which is ‘My Hero Academia’,” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“I do believe that there is something for absolutely everybody under the sun at our event.”

FANS OF the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series back in the 1990s can get a charge from actor Jason David Frank, who has appeared in more episodes of the series than any other actor. Frank appeared originally as the Green Ranger, then “morphed” into the White Ranger and then the Red “Zeo” Ranger.

He’s been appearing at comic cons for years now and loves it.

“After so many years, you have so many passionate fans, but they’re all grown up now. They’re able to come to comic cons alone, and they don’t have to listen to their parents any more,” Frank said with a laugh.

Frank was already a martial arts expert with his own schools when he answered a casting call for “Power Rangers,” which at the time was seen by the rest of the television industry as a tacky import from Japan. In many ways it was, with cliche-ridden plots and cheesy dialogue. (Of course the industry had forgotten that formula had worked for “Batman.”)

“A lot of people didn’t want to take the job,” Frank said. “A lot of people thought ‘Power Rangers’ was just a big joke and no one took it seriously, but I did, and here we are 26 years later.”

He has treasured every minute of his career as a Power Ranger, in part because its duration was so unexpected. “When I was the Green Ranger, that was it. I was hired for 10 to 15 episodes, and I was gone. I already knew I was gone, but when I left all the fans demanded that I come back. Kids around the world were calling the network. I was just there to do my job, and never expected it to last so long.”

Frank still sounds as enthusiastic and energetic as ever, and he’s got plenty to keep himself charged up. He’s been an MMA fighter, finishing undefeated in four amateur and one professional match and appearing in a film “Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia,” which recently screened at the famed Sundance Film Festival.

He is also working on a new “Power Rangers”-inspired film, “Legend of the White Dragon.”

“I’m lean, and still fit in the spandex,” he said. “It’s my lifestyle, trying to eat healthy, skipping the fries, skipping the Cokes. … I’m just doing the best I can at the age of 47.”

He’s also writing poetry probing some of his deeper thoughts, and setting them to video, posting them online. “I want people to know that the struggle can be real, but you can accomplish your goals and fight through it,” he said.

At Comic Con Aloha, Frank is sure to be a positive force. Mostly, he’s had good memories at comics.

“A lot of people have gotten married. A lot of people have met their spouses in line waiting for me,” he said. “I’ve been at a wedding before at a comic con.”

“POWER RANGERS” fans also will be interested to hear from Johnny Yong Bosch, appearing at 1 p.m. Sunday. Bosch was the Black Ranger in the series, but fans will be interested in his voice as much as his kicks and chops.

Bosch’s light rasp has voiced characters in many of the top anime, including “Akira,” “DragonBall” and “Sailor Moon.”

“He really is a one-man walking anime convention in himself,” Jay said. “The diverse titles he has voiced, he has been this main staple of the anime world. But what’s interesting also about Bosch is that he is an action star in his own right.”

Of course, cosplay will be a big feature at the convention — there’s a contest at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a keiki show at 4 p.m. Sunday. These days, top cosplayers can also become celebrities in their own right.

“I think that’s a natural progression. You’re such a fan of … all these comic characters, all these video game characters, and now you see these people who are real-life, walking, talking versions of what you’ve been a fan of for all these years,” Jay said.

Cosplayers from around the country will be coming to Hawaii. “If you’re into dressing up, it’s a place to see and be seen,” Jay said.

Nostalgia is an important factor in comic conventions, and this weekend’s event fits that bill perfectly with the appearance of actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar. He hasn’t played a superhero — yet — but fans who remember his “Saved by the Bell” days, when he played high school hearthrob Zach Morris, might recall a time when comic books were a mainstay of kids entertainment.

Gosselaar will take time off from shooting “Mixed-ish” and the revival of “Saved by the Bell” to appear at noon Sunday.

For Jay, comic con conventions have become the ultimate childhood fantasy grown up into adulthood.

When he was 13, Jay got $20 from his mother to spend on the comic con in San Diego, site of the original comic con in 1970 and still considered the mecca of comic book fans.

“She said, ‘Make this $20 last as long as you can,’” he said, “and we’re still living that philosophy with comic conventions.”

“I am living the dream.”

AMAZING! COMIC CON ALOHA

>> Where: Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: $25 Friday and Sunday; $35 Saturday. Free for ages 11 a.m. under

>> Info: amazingcomicconaloha.com

THE LINEUP

FRIDAY

​>> 4:30 p.m.: Anime Session. Discuss all your favorites from “My Hero Academia” to “Demonslayer,” “Akira,” “Dragonball” and more. Upstairs Panel Room A

>> 5:30 p.m.: Force Friday fitness. Ludosport Group presents a fitness program that incorporates moves from SciFi and fantasy shows. The craze started in 2006 in Italy, and has spread throughout the world. Upstairs Panel Room B

​>> 6:30 p.m.: Sketch-off. An interactive comic jam blending music with art improv. Panel Room A.

SATURDAY

​>> 11 a.m.: “Super Smash” tournament, presented on the big screen, Main Theatre

>> Noon: Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calressian in “Star Wars.” Main Theatre

​>> 1 p.m.: The cast of the anime series “My Hero Academia,” with Justin Briner, Luci Christian, Clifford Chapin, Justin Cook and Kristen McGuire. Main Theatre

>> 2 p.m.: Jason David Frank. The Power Ranger appears in a panel discussion. Main Theatre

>> 3 p.m.: “Architects of pop culture” discussion with Donnie Cates, writer of comics such as “Venom,” “Thor” and others. Main Theatre

>> 4 p.m.: “Teen Stars of Tomorrow.” Teen Choice Award Winner Annie Leblanc, actress/author Lilia Buckingham, actress/singer Indiana Massara and singer/songwriter/actress Brooke Butler discuss what it’s like to navigate Young Hollywood, use Instagram and perform. Moderated by Tigerbeat’s Alex Booth. Main Theatre

>> 4 p.m.: “Home Grown Heroes.” Sam Campos, creator of Pineapple Man, and other Hawaii artists explore local comic culture. Upstairs Panel Room A

>> 5 p.m.: “Marvel or DC?” Get a free comic for attending this discussion on the comic franchises. Upstairs Panel Room A

​>> 7 p.m.: “Amazing Cosplay Contest.” Need we say more? Main Theatre

SUNDAY

>> 10 a.m.: Free sketches for kids under 10. (Limited supply.) Artist Alley

>> 10:30 a.m.: Artist Jim Cheung of DC Comics will giving away free signed artwork, in limited numbers. Priority for VIP package holders. Artist Alley

>> Noon: “Saved by the Bell” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears to discuss the 1990s teen hit, and his subsequent TV career appearing on “Mixed-ish” and the revival of “Saved by the Bell. Main Theatre

​>> 1 p.m.: Johnny Yong Bosch. Q&A with the voice actor for “Akira,” “DragonBall,” “Sailor Moon” and other popular anime series, and actor in “Power Rangers.” Main Theatre

>> 2 p.m.: Creators of comics share stories of working at Marvel, DC, and Image Comics. Main Theatre

>> 4 p.m.: Kid’s Costume Parade. Main Theatre