comscore No. 3 Hawaii Wahine water polo team routs Azusa Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

No. 3 Hawaii Wahine water polo team routs Azusa Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii sophomore Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and the third-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team remained undefeated with a 20-3 rout of Azusa Pacific on Wednesday in Azusa, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up