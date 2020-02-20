No. 3 Hawaii Wahine water polo team routs Azusa Pacific

University of Hawaii sophomore Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and the third-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team remained undefeated with a 20-3 rout of Azusa Pacific on Wednesday in Azusa, Calif. Read more

University of Hawaii sophomore Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and the third-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team remained undefeated with a 20-3 rout of Azusa Pacific on Wednesday in Azusa, Calif.

UH junior Molly DiLalla made eight saves and 11 Rainbow Wahine players scored in the match. Emma van Rossum, Carmen Baringo, Bernadette Doyle, Rebecca Buenrostro-Gallimore and Libby Gault each scored two goals. UH (9-0) faces UC Davis on Friday to open the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

UH softball team outlasts British Columbia

Hawaii freshman Ka’ena Keliinoi hit a three-run home run and senior Callee Heen added a two-run blast to help power the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 15-10 win over British Columbia in an exhibition game on Wednesday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

UH (4-7) takes on Portland State (3-7) today at 6 p.m. to open the four-day Hawaii Invitational at RWSS.

UH leads at MPSF swimming meet

Hawaii’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed the first day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships tied atop the standings on Wednesday at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Wahine 200 medley relay team broke the meet record set by UH last year with a time of 1 minute, 38.15 seconds. The UH men’s team also won gold in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:25.03.

UH is tied with UC Santa Barbara for first place in the women’s standings with 74 points, 10 ahead of third-place BYU. The Rainbow Warriors are also tied with the Gauchos in the men’s race with 72 points followed by UC San Diego with 68 points.