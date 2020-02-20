Maryknoll pounds Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance to boys state basketball semifinals

Niko Robben wobbled out of the gym on Wednesday night a happier young man. Read more

The 6-foot-4 Maryknoll senior withstood a bumpy night thanks to Kamehameha-Hawaii’s bruisers and finished with 16 points and five rebounds as unseeded Maryknoll eliminated Kamehameha-Hawaii 61-32 at Moanalua gym in a Division I quarterfinal game in the Snapple/HHSAA Boys Basketball Championships.

Maryknoll (28-4) advanced to the semifinal round and will meet Damien today at 5 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

“Niko has a college body. If he’s going to play in college, he’s got to be ready for that. It’s nothing we haven’t seen in the ILH,” Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant said.

Freshman guard Justin Yap was superb off the bench, hitting two treys in the first half and finishing with 14 points for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu runner-up Spartans. Sage Tolentino, their 7-foot sophomore, added 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks as Maryknoll protected the rim.

Senior Liko Soares (meniscus injury) was ready to play, but Grant rested him and started Irvin Lin, who opened the game with a 3-pointer.

Kaupena Yasso led Kamehameha-Hawaii (14-8), the Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion, with 16 points. The 6-foot-1, 260-pound gunner was 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Leading scorer Izayah Chartrand-Penera did not play. KS-Hawaii coach Mea Wong said the 6-foot senior did not play for personal reasons.

“All we wanted to do was fight. We played six guys and went as far as we could,” Wong said. “I’m proud of my guys. I love ’em.”

Chartrand-Penera averaged 20 points per game in league play and was missed. Maryknoll found out on Tuesday that the shooter would sit out.

“I saw him play maybe two times. They run their offense through him. I know Mea had to make adjustments. He’s a shooter and slasher, very active,” Grant said. “Our best players stepped up and made shots. Hopefully, it carries over.”

The Spartans jumped to a quick lead as Robben attacked the Warriors’ man-to-man defense. Kamehameha-Hawaii rallied and got within 17-15 after Braedy Yamada hit a 3 from the left wing early in the second quarter.

Maryknoll responded with a 13-0 run, getting a corner 3 from Yap and a wing 3 by Noah Furtado. After Yap knocked in a baseline jumper, Maryknoll led 30-15 with 2:15 left in the first half.

From there, the Spartans stretched the lead wider.

Junior Koby Tabuyo-Kahele added eight points for the Warriors.

Other D-I quarterfinals

Kahuku 64, Baldwin 53

Shon Reid led four Red Raiders in double figures to help Kahuku reach the semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

Reid was 10-for-10 from the three-throw line while Oscar Cheng had 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks for Kahuku (13-3).

The MIL champion Bears (12-3) also had four players in double figures with Isaiah Richards leading the way with 14 points.

Baldwin led 24-23 at halftime but made just five field goals in the second half and shot 25% from the field.

Kahuku outrebounded Baldwin 39-22.

Kamehameha 72, Leilehua 43

Kordel Ng hit nine of 15 field-goal attempts and had 21 points and six assists in 27 minutes and running mate Christmas Togiai had 20 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes as the Warriors (14-0) pulled away from the Mules (13-2).

Kamehameha will play Kahuku in a semifinal today at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

After the first period ended in a 17-all tie, the Warriors outscored the Mules 16-5 in the second quarter and 23-7 in the third to make it a rout.

Landyn Jumawan scored 13 points and Aviel Palmer added 10 for the Mules.

Division II quarterfinals

McKinley 51, Hanalani 50

Frank Camacho poured in 26 points and the Tigers (15-3) outscored the Royals (13-7) 15-0 in second period to take a 22-13 halftime lead and then held for a quarterfinal victory at Kalani on Wednesday.

The victory puts McKinley into the Division II semifinals against Kohala at 7 p.m. today at Kaimuki.

Jonathan Akaka scored 17 points while Ethan Escobido added 16 and Cris Harrison 12 for the Royals, who outscored the Tigers 19-14 in the fourth quarter before coming up short.

Kohala 68, Kauai 64

O’shen Cazimero had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals in leading the Cowboys (12-2) past the Red Raiders (11-1).

Jeffrey Francisco scored 13 points and Molonai Emeliano 10 for the Cowboys, who advance to play McKinley today in the semifinals.

Kauai was led by Keane Tibon with 20 points. Jim Ehia added 12 while Ricky Ralston had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four steals and Micah Agtunong scored 11.

Roosevelt 58, Seabury Hall 35

Drake Watanabe had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes as the Rough Riders (9-5) handed the Spartans (12-1) their first loss.

Logan Quinlan and Kody Seguancia added 12 points apiece for Roosevelt.

Masyn Johnson led Seabury Hall with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Roosevelt plays Hawaii Prep in a Division II semifinal game at 5 p.m. today at Kaimuki.

Hawaii Prep 63, University 46

Kelsen-Jaye Walker hit 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and scored 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds in leading Ka Makani over the Junior Rainbows in a quarterfinal game at Kaimuki.

Hawaii Prep outscored University 17-9 and 17-8 in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Javan Perez added 10 points for Ka Makani (14-1).

Colby Chun had 13 points and seven rebounds and Ostin Taylor added 12 for the Junior ‘Bows (7-5).