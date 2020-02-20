Collin Montez power trip propels Wazzu baseball past Hawaii

Washington State’s Collin Montez smacked two home runs and drove in five runs in tonight’s 6-2 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 842 saw Montez belt a two-run homer in the Cougars’ three-run first inning, then follow with a three-run blast in the third for a 6-0 lead. Both homers were against Logan Pouelsen and landed far beyond the wall in right field. Those were the first extra-base hits of the season for the left-swinging Montez, who entered with a .154 average.

Tai Atkins and Carter Loewen combined to pitch five scoreless innings of relief for the Rainbow Warriors. Atkins struck out seven and allowed three hits in four innings. Loewen struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The ’Bows fell to 5-2. The Cougars a 2-3.

The teams meet on Friday night in the second game of this four-game series.