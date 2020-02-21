Maui man charged with trying to burn down his home

A 57-year-old man has been charged with arson after he threatened his neighbors and tried to burn down his home, Maui police said.
Robert Hartmann, of Wailuku, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $11,000.
Police said he threatened to “kill” several of his neighbors about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and set the house on fire. He then tried to set fire to his home, police said.
Several victims feared for their lives because of Hartmann’s actions, police added.
No one was hurt in the incident.
