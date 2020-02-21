comscore Column: Popular banana variety faces fatal fungal threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Column: Popular banana variety faces fatal fungal threat

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lowly bananas are the world’s most popular fruit. Sadly, the yellow fruit is in danger. Read more

Previous Story
Kona International Airport to get $3.7M in federal funding for lighting improvements

Scroll Up