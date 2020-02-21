Kokua Line: Hawaii’s attorney general defends driver’s licensing policy

Qu estion : Regarding the Feb. 9 Kokua Line ( bit.ly/2vTRvjS ), do other states give driver’s licenses to people who can’t prove they’re legally in the U.S.? Read more

Question: Regarding the Feb. 9 Kokua Line (bit.ly/2vTRvjS), do other states give driver’s licenses to people who can’t prove they’re legally in the U.S.?

Answer: Yes, 17 states and U.S. territories license drivers without proof of immigration status. In addition to Hawaii, they are New York, Connecticut, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to an amicus brief Hawaii’s attorney general has filed defending the practice.

“States that credential drivers based on relevant factors like skill and possession of insurance, rather than the irrelevant criterion of immigration status, have experienced decreases in accidents and hit-and-run driving; falling automobile insurance rates; and enhanced law enforcement efficiency,” says the brief, which you can read at bit.ly/2ucB5Cq.

As the previous column said, Hawaii issues a limited- purpose driver’s license to people who can’t prove lawful U.S. presence. The license isn’t accepted for official federal purposes, and it doesn’t establish eligibility for employment, voter registration or public benefits. It does allow the holder to drive on public roads.

Q: Does anyone ever win a lemon law complaint?

A: By “anyone,” we believe you mean a vehicle owner who claims their new car has a fatal flaw, rather than the vehicle manufacturer. The answer is yes, regardless.

In 2018, there were 15 lemon law complaints filed in Hawaii, according to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Seven cases were arbitrated in favor of the consumer, three in favor of the manufacturer, four were settled without arbitration and one claim was withdrawn. In 2017 there were 19 complaints; eight were arbitrated in favor of the consumer, two in favor of the manufacturer, eight were settled without arbitration and one was withdrawn.

Anyone considering filing a lemon law complaint should understand the process. Find information at cca.hawaii.gov/rico/ lemon-law.

Q: Heavy equipment is parked on Pohukaina Street. Are they finally repaving Kakaako? The potholes are unreal.

A: Yes, but only on Emily and Coral streets. Roadwork that began this week is expected to be completed by early April, according to the city.

“The Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance will be milling the road surface to remove the upper layers of damaged asphalt, filling in defects and then applying a new coat of asphalt to provide a smooth pavement surface. All pothole issues in the roadway will be addressed,” Brandi Higa, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an email.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as work proceeds in the following order:

>> Emily Street from Kawaiahao to Queen streets

>> Coral Street from Queen to Halekauwila streets

>> Coral Street from Ilalo Street to Ala Moana Boulevard

>> Coral Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Auahi Street

>> Coral Street from Auahi to Pohukaina streets

Mahalo

I lost my cellphone Saturday and wasn’t sure where I had lost it. I noticed it missing when I was in Sam’s Club Keeaumoku store and thought I may have left it in the car. When I got to the car, it wasn’t there, and so I thought I must have left it at home. When I got home, I frantically looked all over the house, but it wasn’t there, either. An hour later someone from Sam’s Club membership desk called me to say they had my phone. Hooray!

I wish to thank the honest person who found my phone and turned it in. You saved me so much grief and hardship. Mahalo from the bottom of my heart. — Sincerely, a grateful recipient of aloha

