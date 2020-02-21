comscore Rearview Mirror: Difference between sukiyaki and hekka, and meaning of ‘pon pon’ pique readers’ interest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Difference between sukiyaki and hekka, and meaning of ‘pon pon’ pique readers’ interest

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Frequent contributor Ken Fujii told me recently that on the Big Island, beef tomato was called tomato beef and shave ice was called ice shave. I wrote about that in my Jan. 17 column. Read more

Previous Story
Kona International Airport to get $3.7M in federal funding for lighting improvements

Scroll Up