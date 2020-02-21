comscore Waianae man, 30, gets 2 life sentences for attempted murder of shooting victim | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waianae man, 30, gets 2 life sentences for attempted murder of shooting victim

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

An Oahu Circuit Court judge on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old Waianae man, convicted in the attempted murder of a man he shot multiple times in the face and elsewhere, to two back-to-back life sentences. Read more

Previous Story
Kona International Airport to get $3.7M in federal funding for lighting improvements

Scroll Up