Rainbow Wahine rally past Portland State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Hawaii senior Callee Heen hit a tie-breaking home run in the fourth inning and the Rainbow Wahine softball team opened the Hawaii Invitational with a 7-5 win over Portland State on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

