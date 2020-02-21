comscore Roosevelt stops Hawaii Prep to reach championship game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Roosevelt stops Hawaii Prep to reach championship game

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Drake Watanabe posted his second straight double-double in the state tournament with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Roosevelt (10-5) into its first Division II state basketball championship game with a 41-37 win over Hawaii Prep. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up