Man, 27, arrested for allegedly burglarizing Ala Moana residence

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday evening for allegedly stealing from an Ala Moana residence.
The man was arrested near the crime scene, police said on Saturday. He was arrested without incident and charged for burglary.
The bail was set for $20,0000.
