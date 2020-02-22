Man, 56, in critical condition after H-1 car crash near Waipahu offramp

A 56-year-old Aiea man is in critical condition today following an early morning car crash on the H-1 freeway in the Waipahu area.

Around 1:30 a.m. today, police said the Aiea man was speeding eastbound on the H-1 freeway past the Waipahu offramp when he collided into the rear mounted forks of a roll-off truck driven by a 54-year-old-Waianae man.

The Aiea man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The Waianae man escaped the collision unharmed.

Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors to the crash, but it was unknown whether drugs were involved.