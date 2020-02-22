comscore Letters: Free bus rides better than rail; Use more EVs; Trump lacks family values | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Free bus rides better than rail; Use more EVs; Trump lacks family values

  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

Has anyone figured out how much it would have cost to eliminate bus fares altogether instead of building rail? Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Move up deadline for Red Hill fuel tanks; Killing of fluoride bill; Congratulations to Nash

Scroll Up