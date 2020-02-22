Letters: Free bus rides better than rail; Use more EVs; Trump lacks family values

Has anyone figured out how much it would have cost to eliminate bus fares altogether instead of building rail? Read more

Free bus rides better option than costly rail

Has anyone figured out how much it would have cost to eliminate bus fares altogether instead of building rail? If we had made buses free 10 years ago, my guess is that we could have saved money and achieved instant reduction in traffic (“City proposes moderate increases in bus fares,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16).

We could have enjoyed faster commutes all these years and saved a few billion dollars to boot.

Pearl Johnson

Kaneohe

Pass Bill 25 to encourage use of electric vehicles

There are many reasons why the City Council should pass Bill 25. It will make sure new homes on Oahu are ready for rooftop solar and that buildings are more efficient. This will help wean us off expensive imported fuel, and protect this beautiful island from being paved over with even more energy infrastructure.

Personally, my main reason to support Bill 25 is that it will make it more affordable for tenants of new buildings to have access to electric vehicle chargers, should they choose to do so. We should be worried less about developers’ profits and more about making buildings more affordable, for more of us, over the long term.

Each year, the number of EVs on the island grows. EVs already are cheaper to own and operate, and soon will be cheaper to buy. Please pass Bill 25; don’t keep us locked into gas cars. The Earth is already choking on the smoke.

Alex Naumov

Ala Moana

Trump White House lacks family values

Does anyone miss seeing the president of the United States playing football with his children on the White House lawn, or going to church on Sunday with his family? I do.

President Donald Trump, who said he would be too busy running the country to play golf, has spent a majority of his Sundays on the golf course with his cronies rather than with his family. As far as his Christian beliefs, he has stated that his favorite Bible verse is “An eye for an eye.”

Well, he certainly has proven he’s a strong believer in that.

And how ironic that his wife’s chosen mission as first lady is to defeat bullying. Perhaps she should start at home with that message. How sad that the family in the White House, which represents the U.S. and should be setting the example of family values, is totally lacking in that department.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

Whole world can know I use an electric blanket

I’m going way out on a limb in publicly saying this, but in the “winter” when the temperature dips to a “frigid” 70 degrees, I pull out my carefully preserved 20-year-old electric blanket and blissfully sleep without having to put on two or more layers of clothing, which I hate doing (“‘Cold’ weather isn’t all that cold, and that’s funny,” Star-Advertiser, Lee Cataluna, Feb. 12).

However, I fully expect that people will express their dismay at such a transgression.

So be it. I live in Hawaii and use an electric blanket, and don’t give a rip if the whole world knows!

There, I’ve said it. Now that I’ve come out of the closet, I feel liberated!

Nanette Naioma Napoleon

Kailua

