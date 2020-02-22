Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae buys 20-acre land parcel

Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae has reached a major milestone with a second $150,000 grant from the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative.

The homeless encampment used the grant to both complete the purchase of a 20-acre parcel of land in Waianae and launch its fundraising efforts to build a permanent village of affordable homes for up to 250 residents who are currently homeless.

Real Estate Investment Trusts in Hawaii provided the $150,000 grant to Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae through the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative of the Nareit Foundation, a Section 501(c)(3) organization. This is the second $150,000 grant the Nareit Foundation has presented to Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae, with the first grant awarded in December 2018.