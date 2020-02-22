Lahainaluna leads tight girls race going into final day of state wrestling championships

Six girls teams are in serious contention going into the final day of the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships today. Read more

Six girls teams are in serious contention going into the final day of the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships today.

After Friday’s quarterfinals and one of two consolation rounds, Lahainaluna was leading the pack with 85.5 points. But it was a tenuous lead. Right behind were Moanalua with 79.5, Campbell (75.5), Kamehameha (74.5), Mililani (64) and Baldwin (61).

Three of those squads own the last six koa trophies — the Warriors in 2014, ’16 and ’19; the Lunas in ’15 and ’17; and the Bears in ’18.

It appears to be anybody’s ballgame at this point.

>> PHOTOS: Girls state wrestling championships: Day 1 matches

“It means that the whole state is competitive,” Kamehameha coach Rob Hesia said. “Every league has a couple of teams that can compete and make a run for the title, so that just means good wrestling.”

Lahainaluna put six girls into today’s semifinals, including Nanea Estrella (ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser) at 132 pounds. She is going for a fourth state championship, and another Lunas girl, Shannon Jaramillo at 184, is into the final four of her division and trying for a second state title.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Estrella said. “I’m feeling confident in my team and confident in myself and I’m excited to see how this plays out.”

Paige Respicio (No. 3 p4p) is one of five Kamehameha girls who made it to the semis, and Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (No. 2 p4p) is one of six Baldwin girls who have advanced that far. Those two are two-time state champions and, if they can get one more win, will go head-to-head in the 138 final.

Another two-time state champ, Jahnea Miguel (No. 9 p4p) is through to the 127 quarters, hoping to boost Baldwin’s chances for the team crown. In that division, she may face Moanalua’s Lana Perez (No. 5 p4p) if the two can get past their semifinal opponents.

Perez is one of six Na Menehune girls in the semis.

Yet another Baldwin girl, Shayna Kamaka (No. 8 p4p) at 168, is still in the chase for a second state crown.

Five Campbell Sabers also advanced to the semifinals, including Alizeih Villalpando (No. 7 p4p) at 107 — she won states at 112 a year ago.

Erin Hikiji (No. 10 p4p) of Mililani advanced to the 97-pound semis, and five of her Trojans teammates got just as far.

Two other wrestlers, Kahuku’s Tangiteina Niutupuivaha (No. 4 p4p) and Castle’s Sadie Antoque (No. 6 p4p) are in today’s semis. Niutupuivaha is going for a third state title at 225 pounds. Antoque, the reigning 145-pound state champ, is going for her second crown, this time at 155.

Two state titlists from a year ago — Leilehua’s Shantelle Mangrobang and Campbell’s Jazmyn Enriquez — were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Kamehameha’s Haley Narahara topped Mangrobang 8-3 at 112 pounds, and Baldwin’s Lianna Ferreira defeated Enriquez 13-2 in the 97-pound division.