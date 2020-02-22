comscore Rainbow Warriors do just enough to top Washington State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors do just enough to top Washington State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

In a performance that was as much scrapbook as textbook, the Hawaii baseball team pieced together a 4-2 victory over Washington State at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 21, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 22, 2020

Scroll Up