HPD officer charged in connection with assault on half brother and former police chief Louis Kealoha

A Honolulu police officer has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection with an alleged assault on his half brother, Louis Kealoha, former Honolulu police chief.

HPD officer Andre Peters was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor abuse of a family member about 1:45 a.m. today, according to a police booking report. Honolulu police and the city declined to provide further details of the arrest.

However, Hawaii News Now reported that Peters is alleged to have assaulted Kealoha, causing facial injuries, after an alleged night of drinking at Peters’ Summer Street home in East Oahu.

Kealoha is free on bail pending sentencing next month on conspiracy and obstruction charges. He is seeking a divorce from his wife, Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosector, who awaits sentencing from jail.

Their convictions stem from charges accusing them of conspiring to frame a relative with stealing their mailbox and covering up their actions by lying. The Kealohas also pleaded guilty to bank fraud for lying on loan applications.

Additionally, Katherine Kealoha pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and failing to report her brother’s involvement in illegal drug distribution.