Magnum Reloaded: Fans anxiously await unknown second season fate of ‘Magnum P.I.’

It’s always hard for fans to deal with a hiatus break during one of their favorite television shows. While “Magnum P.I.” has gone off the air halfway through their second season, fans are left to speculate and hope for a strong return in order to help the series secure a third season. Right now, there is no official word from CBS when “Magnum P.I.” will return, or how many episodes they are scheduled to air this year.

As fans eagerly await any news about season two, they are apt to speculate about what will happen to Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his partner, Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and his friends Rick (Zachary Knighton), TC (Stephen Hill), Kumu (Amy Hill), and Katsumoto (Tim Kang) once the series continues. The last “Magnum P.I.” episode, “A Game of Cat and Mouse.” aired on Jan. 31, and was billed as a Winter Finale. The episode was funny and entertaining but really did not set up any kind of storyline that could be resolved in the upcoming spring episodes.

Still, there seems to be a need for some deeper storylines that could give the series a continuous thread within each episode. As the series enters this hopefully short midseason hiatus, here are a few character arcs that could manifest itself into well-developed plotlines, but they really need to be utilized when the series returns. Based on the reaction to earlier season two episodes, what fans really want is to learn more about Magnum, Rick, and TC’s time in Afghanistan, more about Higgins as an MI6 agent, and if there will be any romantic partners for all of our heroes. They would also love if “Magnum P.I.” crosses over again with “Hawaii Five-0.” If fans had this to look forward to, they might be able to hold on for several months until the series returns.

FRIENDS AND LOVERS

One element that fans really love about the show has to be the bonds of friendship shared between Magnum, Rick, and TC, as well as between Magnum and Higgins. They also seem to really love Magnum’s friendship — as tenuous as it is — with HPD Det. Katsumoto. Many fans also enjoyed watching Katsumoto and recurring character Jin (Bobby Lee) play off each other in several scenes during season two. Together criminal Jin and cop Katsumoto make for excellent comic relief.

It would also be nice for the series to deep-dive into Magnum, Rick, TC, and Nuzo’s (Domenick Lombardozzi) experience as POWs. While we have had several flashbacks to their time in the service, we still have only seen glimpses into their 18 months and 11 days being held in captivity. After the reaction to the season two episode, “Blood Brothers,” when viewers met Nuzo’s brother and saw scenes when they all served in Afghanistan, this could be one plotline thread that can certainly be better developed within the series.

We also would love a little romance. We’ve only really met Magnum’s one great love, Hannah (Jordana Brewster) who was killed in the season finale. And then he dated defense attorney Abby (Brooke Lyons) until she was disbarred in Hawaii after asking Magnum to help her find evidence of her client’s guilt. Rick wanted to pursue a relationship with Toni (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and we learned of the loss of Higgins’ lover Richard during season one— but season two has not had a lot of hearts and flowers after Abby left. It would be nice to see Rick and TC find steady girls, and really while we’re at it— Magnum and Higgins need to figure out what it is between them once and for all.

THE FATE OF A PARTNERSHIP

Fans have wondered since the end of season one if there is anything brewing between Higgins and Magnum, and as of now, there only seems to be a great friendship between the investigative partners. But, Higgins admitted to Five-0’s Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath) in the “Magnum P.I.” and “Hawaii Five-0” cross over that she didn’t regret getting involved with someone she worked with, even if it did end badly. She tells Tani, “The jobs we’ve chosen aren’t ordinary, and, as such, maybe the ordinary rules don’t apply. If you find someone at work who brings a little light into your life, someone who makes you happy, you should pursue it.”

There have been several times when Higgins has stepped up to not only save Magnum but defended him and his unorthodox manner. She has admitted on several occasions that she thinks Magnum is a good man and will do the right thing when push comes to shove. Magnum has said basically the same about Higgins. They both seem to have a mutual affection for each other. Yes, it goes against the tenets of the original version of “Magnum P.I.” but could it be that wrong for the two to become romantic — or would that put their true friendship in jeopardy? It would make for great interplay between the two if this becomes a bigger issue within the storylines.

WHAT WE REALLY, REALLY WANT

But what fans really seem to want is for the show to just return in a few short weeks. Rumor has it that “Magnum P.I.” will return to CBS on April 10, but again, this is not official. It would be great to allow some deeper storylines, more interaction between Magnum, Rick, and TC, and more romance. We love Kumu and Katsumoto, so bring them into the plotlines as well. And please send Five-0 over every once and a while. It will be exciting when Zachary Knighton will guest star in “Hawaii Five-0” on Feb. 28 when Rick assists Five-0 on one of their cases. Perhaps Rick and Quinn Liu (Katrina Law) will become an item? That would continue the link between the two shows and make for an even nicer end to season two.

Wendie Burbridge writes the “Five-0 Redux” and “Magnum Reloaded” blogs for staradvertiser.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.