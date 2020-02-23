comscore Maui sports: Runner of the Year; Freedive champion talks safety; Free swimming lessons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui sports: Runner of the Year; Freedive champion talks safety; Free swimming lessons

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui High School’s Hunter Shields is Runner of the Year again; Ben Zyons of Freedive Hawaii will discuss “Shallow-Water Blackout: Freediving & Spearfishing Safety” this week; The latest round of the county’s free Learn to Swim program starts next month. Read more

