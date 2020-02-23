comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

“Citizen scientists” are needed to help with the second of three humpback whale counts taking place during peak season; March 31 is the deadline to apply for summer internships at Haleakala National Park. Read more

Previous Story
Parent company of Sunetric files for bankruptcy

Scroll Up