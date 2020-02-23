Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

“Citizen scientists” are needed to help with the second of three humpback whale counts taking place during peak season; March 31 is the deadline to apply for summer internships at Haleakala National Park. Read more

Whale spotters needed at 12 sites

“Citizen scientists” are needed to help with the second of three humpback whale counts taking place during peak season.

More than 550 volunteers gathered data from 53 sites across the main Hawaiian Islands in January, and this month’s Great Whale Count by the Pacific Whale Foundation will see volunteers at 12 coastal sites on Maui making observations during 15-minute intervals between 8:30 and 11:50 a.m.

The annual survey, held simultaneously with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count on other islands, is part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawaii. The event provides a snapshot of trends in relative abundance of whales and is one of the world’s longest-running citizen scientist projects, according to a news release.

The final count of the 2020 whale season is March 28. Sign up at mauiwhalefestival.org/greatwhalecount.

Haleakala park to host interns

March 31 is the deadline to apply for summer internships at Haleakala National Park meant to prepare high school and college students for careers in the National Park Service and other conservation agencies.

The Ku No ka Pono o Haleakala youth internship program offers positions within various programs including endangered wildlife management, interpretation and education, visitor and resource protection, and facilities management.

The ‘Imi i ka Lama track for college students runs June 8 to July 31; the Pohai Maile track for high school students runs June 22 to July 10. Applicants must be available full time from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free transportation to and from the park will be provided from designated locations.

Interns are eligible to earn a weekly allowance, and graduates of the college-level program will be eligible for an AmeriCorps Education Award that may be applied toward tuition and student loans.

To apply to the college internship program, visit kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/201; for the high school internship program, visit nps.gov/hale and click on “get involved.”