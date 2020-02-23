comscore Lahainaluna senior Estrella takes down coach, fourth title in girls state wrestling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lahainaluna senior Estrella takes down coach, fourth title in girls state wrestling

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Nanea Estrella pulled a devastating double whammy Saturday night. One was for the history books. The other was for fun, if you can call it that. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 22, 2020

Scroll Up