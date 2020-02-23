No. 5 Hawaii falls to No. 3 LSU in beach volleyball

The Hawaii beach volleyball team fell to No. 3 LSU 4-1 in today’s first semifinal of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach.

The fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine (2-2) will face the loser of today’s second semifinal between No. 1 UCLA (4-0) and No. 19 Stanford (0-3) for third place at 1:30 p.m. The Tigers (2-2) will meet the winner of the other semifinal in the 3 p.m. championship.

Hawaii, which had defeated LSU 3-2 on Saturday, picked up its only point of the dual at Flight 5. Freshmen Hanna Hellvig and Ilihia Huddleston held off Allison Coens-Hunter Domanski, 21-14, 19-21, 15-11 in one of three matchups that went three sets.

The SandBows lost the other three-setters, including senior Julia Scoles and freshman Maia Hannemann losing for the first time this weeked. The UH pair were unable to hold off Jess Schaben-Sydney Moore, 16-21, 22-20, 15-11.