Firefighters put out 50-acre brush fire on Hawaii island

A Hawaii island brush fire burned 50 acres of ranch land this morning, Hawaii Fire Department reported.
Firefighters responded to the brush fire at around 8 a.m. on privately leased state land in Kukaiau. Two helicopters were used to drop water on the fire, which firefighters were able to fully contain.
No injuries were reported.
