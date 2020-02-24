Hawaii men’s volleyball hangs on to No. 1 in AVCA poll

Undefeated Hawaii remained at No. 1 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Men’s Top 15.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-0) received 12 of the 16 first-place votes with No. 2 Brigham Young (15-0) receiving the other four. Hawaii and BYU are the lone remaining unbeatens and will meet for two matches next Thursday and Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Warriors are coming off a bye week and will host Nittaidai of Japan in exhibitions Wednesday and Friday at the Sheriff Center.

The top five remained unchanged with UC Santa Barbara (10-2) at No. 3 followed by Long Beach State (8-1) and Lewis (11-4). UC San Diego (12-3) jumped four places after defeating UC Irvine for a second time this season, moving the Tritons up to No. 6 and dropping the Anteaters a spot to No. 7.