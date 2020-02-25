Police seek help in locating suspect wanted for attempted sex assault

Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault.
At approximately 6:20 a.m. today, a female of unknown age was waiting at a bus stop fronting 715 South King Street when a man she describes to be in his 30s to 40s approached her.
The victim said he brandished a weapon and forced her to follow him to a secluded area where he attempted to sexually assault her.
She was able to escape, and the suspect ran in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with long black pants. The victim also describes the suspect as having an accent.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.