On the Move: Bossio, O’Malley and Grossman

Barnwell Industries Inc. has announced three nominees for its board of directors. Read more

Barnwell Industries Inc. has announced three nominees for its board of directors:

>> Emi R. Bossio is a partner with the law firm Peacock Linder Halt & Mack LLP of Calgary, Alberta, where she has worked since 2002. Bossio has 23 years of private litigation practice experience and has represented business entities in the oil and gas sectors.

>> Peter J. O’Malley is founder of Kenosis Capital LLC, a merchant advisory firm, where he provides strategic advice to clients regarding business development and financing.

>> Kenneth S. Grossman is an attorney in limited private practice and a senior managing director of Steppingstone Group LLC. Grossman has invested and managed capital as a buy-side principal since 1990.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.